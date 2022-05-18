May 6, 2022
MaryAnn (D’Agostino) Massey, 75, longtime Keizer resident, passed away peacefully on May 6, earning the angel wings she had already held in her heart.
Those who were blessed to know her understand that her joyful generous spirit and zest for life will be remembered always.
She was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Phil and Emma Lou D’Agostino, who raised their four children in nearby Warrenton.
She is survived by her sister Michele McKay and brother Richard D’Agostino; two children; four grandchildren; nieces, nephews and countless friends that were like family to her.
MaryAnn was a cheerleader, prom queen, and respected member of the Honor Society, named Miss Service for her years of volunteering for every charitable cause that needed help at Warrenton High before attending Oregon College of Education (now known as WOU).
She was proud to work in benefits and payroll for ODVA for 27 years, retiring in 2012.
MaryAnn was a master crafter, cook, avid reader and an amazing friend. When she wasn’t working or creating crafty gifts, she was in the kitchen making more than enough food to feed the troops of friends and family that surrounded her. Not a day went by that she didn’t talk about how much her children and grandchildren meant to her.
MaryAnn volunteered her time and endless energy for many charitable causes during her life, walking in Relay for Life regularly, crocheting hats for Comfort Caps for cancer patients, sewing baby blankets for shelters, and more.
Memorial donations in her honor can be made to American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor in June, details forthcoming. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family.
