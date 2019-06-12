Maxine Watts, 96, of Independence, died on June 3. She was born May 2, 1923, in Hardin, Montana, to Burt and Grace Darling Wight.
A funeral service was held at Monmouth LDS Church, with burial at Hilltop Cemetery.
Farnstrom Mortuary is handling the arrangements. To leave an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
