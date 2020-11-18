June 12, 1997 – Nov. 1, 2020
Melissa Joy Hunt left us unexpectedly on November 1, 2020 at the far too young age of 23.
Missy was born in Dallas on June 12, 1997 to Kyle and Loree Hunt. She is the youngest of five sisters, Christine, Jennifer, Heather and Kathryn. She was a godmother to her nephew Sawyer and also to Emby and was a guardian to Reyna.
She grew up in Monmouth making long lasting friendships. She lived for a time in Las Vegas before returning to Monmouth where she was currently living with her mom, sister and nephew. She worked as a nanny and dancer.
Missy was adored by many. She had the unique ability to not judge others but rather see them for the person they were inside. She was loving and very protective. She would be the first one out the door to confront a troublemaker and would do anything she could to protect those she cared about. She was always there to listen and let you know that she cared. When she was young we always said that she was an old soul in a young body.
Missy loved her nephew Sawyer and became a second mom to him. She helped care for him and teach him to be as caring and kind as she was. She was always willing to step in and make sure he felt loved and cared for.
Missy was really funny and could make everyone around her crack up. She liked spending time with her friends and family and being goofy.
We lost Missy but Heaven gained the baddest Bitch around.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
