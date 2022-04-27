Sept. 1, 1931 - April 15, 2022
On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Melvin Charles Ediger left us to be with Jesus, whom he loved and served his whole life.
Mel was born on Sept. 1,1931, in Dallas, Oregon, to Peter and Genevive Ediger. When Mel was 6-years-old the family moved to the Fir Villa homestead. He attended Orchard View School for eight years and then went to Dallas High School. He excelled in sports and lettered in four of them during High School. He did especially well at baseball and played shortstop through high school and college.
Mel took a year off to work between high school and college during which time he met Esther Stonebrook. The summer before his senior year of college, on June 27, 1954, Mel and Esther were married. While he attended Oregon State he was in the ROTC program and then went into the Army. He was assigned to South Korea, where he spent 16 months as an assistant Civil Affairs Officer. On his return his father in law offered him a job farming and in 1958 they moved to the farm outside of Independence where they lived until 1985. At this time they moved back to Dallas and purchased the Fir Villa family property.
Mel learned early in life the value of hard work. He worked for his father on their property and later for a short time at the sawmill on the green chain pulling lumber. As a farmer he was very good at building and modifying equipment for specific needs. He was creative and enjoyed figuring out a way to make things work better. Over the years they raised various crops, including carrots, corn, beans, strawberries, Marion berries, and peppermint. The first mechanical berry pickers were tested in their fields and Mel was involved in developing the alternate year method of growing cane berries that is still widely used. In 1981 when his farming career was ending he helped found Pacific Spas, later becoming Marquis Spas, located in Independence.
One of the most important things in Mel’s life was his relationship with and commitment to Jesus. He was a lifelong member of the Dallas Alliance Church and involved in many aspects of church life, such as Sunday school teacher, youth leader, treasurer, elder, and trustee. He was instrumental in the purchase of the property and building of the current church building. He was always generous in giving and it was Mel and Esther’s joy to give to the work of the church at home and overseas. In 1976 he became a member of the board of Trustees of Simpson College, now Simpson University. He was part of that board for about 20 years and the Ediger name is on one of the residence halls on the campus in Redding, California.
Mel was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Esther.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Morlan and Pat Voigt Heater; brother Wes Ediger (Joan); daughter Sylvia Lawson (Don); son Greg Ediger; grandchildren Melina, Peter and Miriam Lawson.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Mel’s life on May 7, at 11 a.m. at Dallas Alliance Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Simpson University by going to https://connect.simpsonu.edu/giving/centennial-giving Centennial Campaign Scholarship & Operations Fund. Checks may be sent to Simpson University at 2211 College View Drive, Redding, CA 96003.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
