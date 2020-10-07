Merle Clair Giesbrecht left his earthly home on October 1, 2020.
Merle was born in Dallas Oregon on April 29, 1938 to Elizabeth and David Giesbrecht in a small house on Clow Corner Road. He spent his final days in his home on Joseph Lane just a few miles from the place of his birth.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, and his parents. He is survived by his three children; Brian Giesbrecht, Sandra Ottley, and Gregory Giesbrecht; and his siblings Shirley Giesbrecht and Vera Wilson. He is loved by his three grandchildren, Spencer Ottley, Sydney Ottley Perkins and Samantha Ottley.
As a young man in the 1950s, Merle went to work for Wildish Construction in Eugene as a heavy equipment operator. He married Carol in 1970. He remained a dutiful son and in 1979 he returned to Dallas to join his father working on the family farm. After six years of farming, he drove truck for a few years and then in 1979 he returned to work for Wildish until his retirement in 1996. It was on this farm that his son, Brian learned the value of hard work. Later in life Merle admitted that he moved back to Dallas so his youngest son, Brian, would be raised on the family farm.
Merle was always committed to providing for his family. Merle loved the outdoors, especially salmon fishing and crabbing. After retirement he spent many months at his beach house in Waldport. During salmon season, he could be found in his boat fishing up and down the Alsea River. Friends and family would visit the beach house and Merle was always willing to share his catch. His tall tales and contagious laugh accompanied an afternoon of cracking crab, eating smoked salmon and sitting by the fire.
Merle was a friend to all. Merle was and is a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He lived life in his own simple manner with honesty and integrity. His children and grandchildren are grateful for his influence and kindness. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Private family service will be held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.