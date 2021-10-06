Merritt Hayden “Buzz” Barth was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Silverton, Oregon, to Merritt Grant “Pip” and Mary Josephine (Stalker) Barth. He joined a sister Marita Jo Barth, later Broadus.
His youth was spent in Valsetz where he graduated as the salutatorian of his class of 1962. This was followed by an enlistment in the US Navy where he served as a mechanic on C-130 Hercules aircraft.
He married Jenny Roberta Hill in 1973 and had two children, Stephen and Marita.
He worked for the Oregon Department of Corrections and retired after 31 years as a captain in 1998. After retirement, he continued working part time for the state for ten more years transporting inmates.
He loved the outdoors and was a remarkable marksman and fisherman. He will be remembered as an intelligent, fair, kind, and honest man who loved above all else his family.
In his later years his favorite pastimes were driving his John Deere tractor and spending time with his grandchildren.
He died on Sept. 24, 2021, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Jenny; daughter Marita; brother-in-law Darrel Broadus; daughter-in-law Stephanie; and two grandchildren Anastasia Barth and Dashiell McNett; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Stephen in 2020; and his sister Marita Jo.
As he has requested, there will be no service at this time; however a barbecue celebrating his life will be held when it is safer to hold large gatherings.
Memorial contributions can be made to Polk County 4-H in his name.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
