Michael Alan Starks

April 5, 1954 – Aug. 2, 2022
Mike Starks was born and raised in Dallas, Oregon. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1972. After graduation he attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth for two terms and then joined the U.S. Air Force to serve his country.
Mike served 22 years in the Air Force. His travels while in the service were extensive. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.
After Mike left the service, he moved back to Dallas. He worked in the building industry until he became caretaker of the Dallas Cemetery. Mike provided great care and comfort to families who were dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and interacting with friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Starks Sr.; and survived by his mother, Violet Fetters; step-father Gene Fetters; brother Glenn Starks Jr. and sister-in-law Carrie Starks.
A private, family service will be planned for a later date.
Contributions in Mike’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
