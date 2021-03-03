Michael Dale Bennett, 64, of Monmouth, Oregon, died on Feb. 16, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1956, in Oregon City, Oregon.
He attended Dallas High School and made his living as a laborer.
Mike was married to Toni Goulette on Dec. 26, 1978.
He is survived by his wife Toni, father Dale Bennett, sister Patricia Christensen, his sons Justin and Michael, his daughter Tamara, and his grandchildren Emery and Ali Bennett.
Mike was predeceased by his mother Margaret Bennett and his sister Pamela Moore.
Private services will be held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a memory or support for his family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
