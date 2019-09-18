Michael Moses Harlem Quijano, 18, of Honolulu, HI, passed away August 24th, 2019 at 4:30am at Queens Hospital. Known as “Mike” or “Michael” by his peers and “Moses” by his family, he was born December 1, 2000, in Van Nuys, California, as the son of Harlem and Mileine “Maile” Quijano. He was a senior at Kaiser High School, where he was a running back for the varsity football team. Also a member of the varsity track and field team at Kaiser High School, he participated in the 4x1 relay, 100m and 200m, and long jump. Earlier in high school, he participated on the JV basketball team for both his freshman and sophomore years at Kaiser. He regularly attended New Life Church in Honolulu. By faith, Moses was a Christian, and believed the best in all people. Completely devoted to his family, he was selfless and full of love. He regularly encouraged and inspired, not only his family, but fellow students at school and complete strangers he would run into who needed help. His last Instagram story post was simply the word “Believe.” He shared with his family and friends to believe in God, believe in life, believe in yourself, and never give up.
Moses was an active person and loved to work out; he enjoyed hours of daily strength and endurance training. He loved the outdoors: hiking, spending time at the beach, playing basketball and working out at the gym and the park. A gifted and talented artist, Moses was in AP Art, and had over 10 years of accomplished, advanced sketches. Also talented in music, with his rare and unforgettable bass voice, he enjoyed singing daily. Moses planned to play athletics next year in college, wanting to major in sports science and physical therapy, with a minor in art. He loved watching and reading anime. His favorite movies included: Rocky and Creed collection, Rambo collection, Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron, Unbroken and Invincible.
Loved and remembered by many in Hawaii, Oregon, California and around the world, Moses is survived by his father Harlem and mother Mileine “Maile”, his sisters Lexy and Ella and his brothers Brandon, Sean, Jeremy, Meshach (Israel), and Joshua (Daniel). He also leaves paternal grandparents, Oscar and Lerma Quijano, and maternal grandparents, Laren and Patricia Garner.
Celebration of Life and Memorial services were held in Honolulu, HI on August 28th at New Life Church and on August 31st at Kaiser High School Stadium. A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held in Dallas, Oregon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Nesmith Readiness Center, 12830 Westview Dr., Dallas. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Moses spent his life encouraging and inspiring others. Some of his most memorable quotes are: “That’s why we’re here, to get better”, “Live every day like it’s your last” and “Never give up on something. Keep pushing to greater things”.
