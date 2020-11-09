Mildred Ellen Herrin was born Mildred Tate in Seattle Washington on May 23, 1931. Mildred passed Nov. 6, 2020 in Dallas Oregon at age 89. Millie is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Ellen Tate, husband Robert Herrin, and her sister Mary Lou. Mildred has one surviving sister Muriel who lives in Shoreline, Washington.
In 2008 Millie and Robert moved in with their son and daughter-in-law (Mike and Judy) where they were lovingly surrounded by six grandkids and nine great-grandkids.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services beginning at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10 both in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
