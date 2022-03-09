June 2, 1936 – Feb. 4, 2022
Milly Friesen was born in Silverton, Oregon. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1953 and married Dan Friesen March 13, 1953. She is survived by Dan, daughters Marci Brown and Sherri Ewert, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by family in her home in Monmouth, Oregon.
Celebration of Life at Valley Life Center, Sunday March 13 at 3 p.m.
