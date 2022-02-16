July 21, 1969 - Jan.31, 2022
Monica Jean Peterson was born July 21, 1969 in Yankton, South Dakota. She passed away on Jan. 31, 2022 peacefully from long lasting medical issues. She is survived by husband Fraser Peterson, mother Norma Pittler, sisters Marsha Bearface and Heather Tulleys. Her children include Olivia Peterson, Danielle Peterson, Ashley Peterson and James Peterson. Monica had one niece and three nephews.
She enjoyed sewing, playing pool and gardening. Private viewing took place on Feb. 2, 2022. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. wwwdallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.