Nancy Godfrey was born and raised in Rockaway, Oregon, to parents Fred and Mary Heinrichs. She enjoyed the beach with friends and gathering glass floats. She was involved in 4H, Campfire Girls, and many church activities. Nancy moved with her family to the Salem/Keizer area when she was in the eighth grade. At one time in her life, she moved to Utah and Nevada before returning to Oregon and lived in various places in the Willamette Valley.
Nancy had a diverse career path throughout her life. She once owned a sewing shop and taught classes in Buena Vista as a young mother. Nancy’s love of sewing lead her to WOU theater where she was a costume designer for productions at Rice Auditorium and the Pentacle Theatre. She was a host-mother to numerous exchange students while living in Monmouth at Western Oregon State College (now WOU). She was also an activities director in a several nursing homes. Later Nancy was hired by Chemeketa as an international admissions specialist until her retirement.
Later in life, she enjoyed history and genealogy, and watching reruns.
Nancy is survived by her sister Janet Wood, who lives in Lakewood, Colorado, and her best friend and cousin Susan (Sean) Cochran of Arizona. Nancy’s most fulfilling role was as a mother to her four children and step-child: Brian Fitts of Salem, Oregon, Christopher (Samantha) Fitts of Camarillo, California, Jennifer McKinney of Salem, Oregon, Timothy (Jennifer) Godfrey of Stayton, Oregon, and step-daughter Robin (Tony) Fisher of Albany, Oregon. She enjoyed her five grandchildren who called her Nana. She also had numerous step-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy was a loving and caring single mother. She passed away with her children by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mary Heinrichs, and ex-husband Larry Godfrey.
A memorial service at the Buena Vista Community Church is planned for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck (TBD).
Weddle Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.