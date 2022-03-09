Jan. 2, 1946 – Feb. 22, 2022
Nancy Ann Schroeder was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Raymond and June Lockwood, eldest of eight children.
She departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the age of 76 in Salem, Oregon, surrounded by her children.
She married Lloyd “Bud” Ivan Schroeder, a log truck driver, on May 26, 1969, in Emmett, Idaho. They moved to Little Naukati, Alaska, in 1972 where Nancy was a stay at home mother and wife and later became the kindergarten teacher. Nancy was a bartender at heart who loved her job and all of her customers. She didn’t take any flack from anyone and they all loved and respected that about her.
Family and friends were the most important to Nancy. She loved spending time with her family whether that was her children and grandchildren or her siblings or her many nieces and nephews. She loved to go on car rides to places of memory or to see new places.
She is survived by her brother Montie Lockwood; her three children and their spouses Lynn and Terry Bigsby, Jason and Jennifer Schroeder and Earl and Shawna Schroeder; grandchildren Mistie and Jeff Henderson, Rick Brown, Amanda Brown, Kyle and Michal Schroeder, Kayla Bigsby, Zachery Best, Christian Bigsby, Jayden Bigsby, MacKenzie Cooke and Jace Schroeder; and eight great-grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Bud; her parents Raymond and June Lockwood; her brothers Gary Lockwood, David Lockwood and Wade Lockwood; her sisters Brenda Colson, Vicky Seaborn, Shelia Hansen.
Services for Nancy will be held at the Dallas Tribute Center in Dallas, OR on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. www.dallastribute.com
