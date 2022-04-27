Nancy Jane Hellman Becker
Nov. 5, 1930 – April 18, 2022
Nancy Jane Hellman was born on Nov. 5, 1930, and baptized into the Lutheran Church. She was the oldest daughter of Henry and Francis Hellman and grew up on 4616 Mercier St., in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Nancy had one younger sister, Judy.
Upon graduating high school, Nancy felt called to become a nurse and began her training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, where she earned her license as a registered nurse. Nancy worked diligently as a nurse and worked her way up to head nurse on one of the floors of the hospital.
While working at St. Luke’s Hospital, she met Jim Becker, who was working as an orderly. Nancy and Jim began dating casually and soon thereafter, Jim was drafted into the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War in Pohang, Korea, with the 1st Marine Air Wing. While Jim was away at war, he and Nancy wrote letters to each other and kept their relationship alive.
Jim returned from the Korean War and he and Nancy were married on Sept. 4, 1954. Using his GI Bill, Jim and Nancy moved to Rolla, Missouri, where Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
After graduation, Jim was hired by Cameron Iron Works in Houston, Texas, and they started their first home. They became members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where they would become strong members over their lifetime there. Their first child, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Becker (McCarron) was born in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 14, 1957. Their second child, a son, Mark Alan Becker, was born in Houston on Oct. 18, 1959.
Jim was highly recruited as a metallurgist and accepted a job with National Forge Iron Works in Warren, Pennsylvania, in 1963 and the family moved and became members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren. Their third child, a daughter, Cathy Lynn Becker (Hooks) was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 27, 1965.
Jim was highly recruited again in 1968 and accepted a position with the Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. Here, the family became members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, in Worthington, Ohio, as they lived in northwest Columbus. Their fourth child, James Scott Becker was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 1970.
Jim was eventually recruited back to Cameron Iron Works in Houston, Texas, and the family moved back to the Houston area, settling in Jersey Village, Texas, in December 1973, and returned to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Nancy was an outstanding mother and gave up her love of nursing to take on the new profession of mother. She loved her children dearly and took excellent care of them while Jim provided for the family as a metallurgist. Nancy was also highly involved in each of the churches they were members of, serving on the boards of various American Lutheran Church Women (ALCW) and Lutheran Church in America Women (LCAW), and then Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Women (ELCAW), even serving as president for the Holy Cross Lutheran Church board. Always striving to serve as a dedicated and committed Christian, Nancy eventually became a Stephen Minister and assisting her Church with pastoral care.
Nancy and Jim celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 4, 2004.
Nancy took her care giving to the highest levels when Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in the early 2000s. Nancy took excellent care of Jim and provided her loving touch 24/7 up until 2012 when Jim’s Alzheimer’s reached a point where assisted living was required. Thanks to the love and dedication of their daughter Mary, Jim and Nancy were able to move from Houston, Texas, to Dallas, Oregon, and moved into the Dallas Retirement Village and attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
Nancy used the time that she now had with the added assistance for Jim, to read to local elementary students and partake in many of the activities provided by the Dallas Retirement Village. She supported Jim consistently until Jim needed to move to the memory care at the Dallas Retirement Village when his Alzheimer’s began to seriously impair his ability to live a normal life. Evidence of Nancy’s love and care were revealed by Jim never forgetting his wife regardless of the advance of his Alzheimer’s, which is extremely rare. Up until the very end, Jim knew and cherished his loving wife.
The Apostle Paul, in the Book of Romans writes in Romans 14:8, “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord.” As Nancy passes from this life to her eternal life in heaven, with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we can all be assured that she is being greeted with these words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Nancy is survived by her sister Judy, and Judy’s children Randy Borcherding and his wife Jennifer, and their children, Dustin, Randy Nicole, and Christian; and Anne Marie Borcherding (Carrington Kuzmich) and her husband John; Nancy’s brother-in-law Bill Becker and his wife Jeanne; and their daughter Susan Becker (Jarrett) and her husband Chip, and their children Cole and Tori; Nancy’s children Mary McCarron and her husband, Kevin; Mark Becker and his wife Jacqueline, and their children, Austin, Jenni, and Sadie; Cathy Hooks and her husband Dale, and their children Daniel and Megan; and Scott Becker.
Nancy will be greatly missed by all of the people she touched in her life and we will always remember her smile, her sense of humor, her incredible heart, and her desire to always serve with honor and distinction.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
