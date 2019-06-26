Nancy Lawler, 63, died June 3.
She is survived by child, Joshua Lawler; sister, Iris Langford, of Salem; brothers Bobby Lawler, of Dallas, and Billy Lawler Sr., of Falls City; and extended family.
She is preceded in death by father Billy C. Lawler and mother Elizabeth M. Lawler, both of Independence.
Burial services will be through Bollman Funeral Home and will be at Dallas Cemetery Monday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Services will be private.
