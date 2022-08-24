July 4, 1980 – June 13, 2022
Nethaniel J. Kurz went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2022. He was born July 4, 1980, in Salem, Oregon, to his parents John and Nancy Kurz.
Nethaniel’s name means “Gift of God” and indeed he was. He was a very special man who touched many lives and left an inspiring legacy behind.
Nethaniel is survived by his parents John and Nancy Kurz; older brother Andrew Kurz and wife Ingrid; and younger brother Jeshua Kurz and wife Britta; and extended family.
A Celebration of Nethaniel’s life will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bridgeport Chapel, 16930 Bridgeport Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338.
