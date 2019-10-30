Nettie Shuler started life in Hayesville, North Carolina, daughter of William and Flora Kitchen Ashe. She grew up as part of a hard-working family in the small community of Shooting Creek, North Carolina. She married Edward Shuler, who at the time was a soldier in World War II, and left her home to travel around the country with him in his work in carnival and restaurant businesses.
Nettie settled in Dallas in 1963, after divorce and lived there for the remainder of her life. She worked for the Blue Garden Restaurant in Dallas for 25 years until her retirement, and prepared dinners for the Dallas Lions Club for around 10 years. She worked for many years as a volunteer for Gleaners, Polk-Marion Food Share and for H2O. She served on the Polk County Housing Authority Board. She was a member of the Dallas First Christian Church. She valued friendships and could be counted on to help those in need.
Nettie enjoyed life. She loved to sew. Her quilts won several blue-ribbon awards at the Polk County Fair. She was an avid fisher and hunter and loved to travel to new places. But her strongest values were hard work and a place to call home. She found that and the friendships of many in Dallas. She will be missed.
She was a loving mother to her six children, three of whom preceded her in completing their lives: Tracy (infant), Nigel (29), and Anita (62) Hoefler (Richard).
Survivors are Bruce Shuler (Cherel), Michael Shuler, and Regina Witherspoon (Roy). She is also survived by a younger brother, Jack Ashe, and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Dallas First Christian Church. Private interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
