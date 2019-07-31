Nina Forsythe

May 12, 1922 — July 25, 2019
Nina was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Esther and Leo Behner on May 12, 1922. They moved to Los Angeles when she was 2 years old.
She grew up in the LA area; she met and married Glen Forsythe. She has three daughters; Kathleen Debnam, Charlene Metzler (Richard) and Karen Rouzaud (Peter).
Nina had many occupations. She was a school bus driver in Whittier, California; later, had a record store there. She was a wonderful business woman. They moved to San Juan Capistrano, where she started an art store called Plaza Art Center. After moving to Dallas, she worked for the State of Oregon until she could get the Pink Cottage Fashion & Boutique going in Dallas. She always enjoyed picking out clothes for the women of Dallas.
Nina accepted the Lord in her 20s and loved Him dearly. She was a member of Dallas Christian and Missionary Church for over 30 years.
Nina did a lot of traveling. In her younger years, she traveled Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Later in life, she went to Yuma, Arizona, and to Canada. She also liked hiking all over Oregon. She hiked the Grand Tetons area for two weeks.
Nina had many interests. She was an avid gardener, gardening in the last week of her life. She was a quilter, making many quilts for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She began painting when she had the art store.
Nina is survived by three daughters; 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She had two great-grandchildren preceding her to heaven.
A celebration of life was July 27, 2019, and a private service was Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
