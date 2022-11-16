Nov. 1, 2022
Nora J. Brandt, 46, of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away Nov. 1, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Bertha Evans.
She is survived by her two children.
As per Nora’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
A private ceremony will be arranged at a later time to spread Nora’s ashes.
