Nora (Perdew) Eaton, an army veteran, passed away peacefully at her home in Dallas, Oregon, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the age of 76.
She was born May 8, 1944, in Panama, to Orvis and Guillermina (Jaeger) Perdew. She was a 1962 graduate of Corvallis High School.
Nora enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises. She also had a great love of animals and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Kymberly) McIntosh, Timothy McIntosh, Jon (Molly) Rust, Jamie (Celeste) Rust, and Katherine (Christopher) Jordan; her grandchildren, Kaylene (Kristian), Kiana, Austin, Rebecca, Alexis, Maddison, Caleb, JT, Payton, Jasmine, Isaiah, Kelsey, Spencer, Sarah, Brady, Brody, Ivy, Chloe, and Evan and Great Grandchildren: Mysa, Grayson, Carter, Caimbree, Piper, and Callan.
A service will be held at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Private interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. www.dallastribute.com
