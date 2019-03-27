Norma was born Oct. 11, 1920, to Jess and Grace Madeira at Healdsburg, California. She was the oldest of five siblings, raised in Southern California.
Family moved to Avenal, California, where she met and married Harold (Arch) Morgan on Nov. 18, 1937. Married 71 years.
Moved to the Bay Area. Worked on Treasure Island as a time checker during World War II.
Settled in Healdsburg, where she and Arch raised three children on four acres. Worked at JC Penney’s. Moved to Oregon in 1965. Norma worked at Lipman and Paul Koch VW.
Norma enjoyed writing family and sending old pictures. Enjoyed watching Cash Cab and old movies on TCM. Favorite actors Paul Muni, Bette Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Judy Garland and Natalie Wood.
Survived by children Larry (Rosi) Morgan, Dennis Morgan, and daughter Janet Gilbert; grandchildren Terry Morgan, Heidi (Scott) Gregg, and Jesse (Christine) Gilbert; great-grandchildren Tosh Young, Kiefer Gregg and Cooper Gilbert; nephews and nieces.
Norma loved her family. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Preceded in death by Harold Morgan in 2009.
Thank you to the CNAs and nurses at DRV Health Care for the care and friendship you gave to Norma.
