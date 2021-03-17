Norma M. Kliever 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Norma was born in Salem, Oregon, on July 28, 1923, to Sophia and William Kroeplin.
As a proud member of the greatest generation, she married Delbert Kliever in 1946 soon after his return from fighting in the Pacific Campaign during World War II. They welcomed their son William “Bill” in March 1947, daughter Rebecca “Becky” in February 1950 and daughter Belinda in 1953.
Norma worked at Lyle Elementary School in Dallas as a secretary for 25 years. When her children were young, she was active in the PTA, a Cub Scout den mother, and Bluebird leader. She loved her church and was known for the delicious cookies that she would bring to socials. Her family was extremely important to her, as was she to her family.
Many wonderful memories were made on family trips; camping, mountain cabin trips and time spent at their cabin at Beverly Beach. Norma and Deb were active in both the Eagles and Elks Lodges. After retirement, she and Deb spent time traveling to their timeshare in Mazatlán, Mexico, Hawaii and going on several cruises. She was a talented seamstress painter and did lovely needlework pieces.
Norma was a loving and caring person. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Her beautiful smile, sounds of her humming a tune and her fun jingles that taught life lessons will be lovingly remembered by the family.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 52-years, Delbert D. Kliever; brothers William, Robert and James Kroeplin; and son-in-law Gene Wayne.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family, sister Gloria Luke; three children Bill Kliever, Becky (Gary) Shelton and Belinda Wayne (Gene, deceased); six grandchildren 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. An outdoor service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at the Restlawn Memory Gardens at 201 S Oak Grove Road NW Salem, Oregon. Masks required and safety precautions will be taken. In lieu of ln flowers donations can be made to: March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org or Shriners Hospital for Children- Portland at shrinershospitalforchildren.org. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
