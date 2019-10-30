Norman Earl Hendrickson died in Salem on Oct. 26, 2019. He was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Erling and Leonora Hendrickson.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St., Independence, followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at The Triangle Tavern, 3215 Liberty Road S., Salem, OR. Private interment will be at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. To share an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
