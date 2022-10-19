Nov. 10, 1929 - Oct. 3, 2022
Norman R. Ross Sr., aka Stormin’ Norman or Turkey, age 92, of Salem, Oregon, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
He was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he lived until he was 13. His family moved to Spokane, Washington, where he graduated from North Central High School in 1948. After Graduation, he began working at Sperry’s Flour Mill in Spokane, where he worked for two years building up his legs that would later show up in his military career.
In 1949 while working at the flour mill, he met Joyce Pinz at a roller rink. She became the love of his life.
After meeting Joyce, he joined the Army. While in the Army, he set a record for jump squats. He enjoyed telling the story about how he shattered the record and how they had to tell him to stop. They asked him how his legs got so strong, and he told them it was from walking up and down the stairs carrying flour bags at the mill. He was discharged from the army because he was the only son of his mother.
After getting out of the military, he traveled to Oregon to see Joyce. They got married on July 5, 1952, and both moved to Spokane, where they had their first son Norman Roger Ross Jr.
Shortly after, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he worked on bridges, overpasses, and other construction jobs. After their second son Ronald Keith Ross was born in Roseburg, they decided to move to California.
After arriving in California, they bought a home overlooking the San Francisco Bay, and shortly after, they had their only daughter Linda Joyce Ross.
In the California Bay Area, he worked a few different jobs, such as at Crown Zellerbach and International Harvester, as a laundry truck driver for many years, and retired from Prudential Overall Supply in 1979.
Norm was always involved in so many things. From planning long-distance vacations every other year for the family to visit spectacular places. He also took the family on weekend trips to visit historical sites in California and Oregon.
Norm made sure the family did family things.
Norman always took the family camping to different places like Big Sur, the Redwoods, and Lake Tahoe or took a Sunday drive to visit a Mission or a monument.
He was a Scout Master for many years. The family belonged to the Iron Horseman Club, a motorcycle club where they would load up the motorcycles and go camp with other bikers. He was also president for a square-dancing club.
In the 60s, he researched and researched everything he could about a tear-drop trailer and built one from the ground up. He was also proud of the round glass washing machine insert for the window on the door.
Norman loved to build things out of wood and work with electronics. He would buy and make anything from electronics, including motorcycles.
His father-in-law had a shop-smith that was just a little more powerful than Norman’s shop-smith. So when he inherited his fathe-in-law’s shop-smith, he combined them and souped it up, making his more powerful. His daughter proudly has it now.
During their 42 years in the same home in Salem, Norm and Joyce became very active in a PT Cruiser Club. They toured around Oregon, and loved being in parades with the club.
As grandkids started to arrive, he started making wooden toys for them. Every year the grandkids would get a unique handmade gift from grandpa. Norm was very proud of his work and would always talk about the thousands of miles he put on his truck without having to replace the brakes or transmission because he was gentle with his equipment and drove it as if he owned it.
He worked for years helping rehab houses with his good friend Mike and worked a few years at a local cannery.
Norm loved T-shirts. Most of them were with flags. He was proud to have been in the Army and loved the flag. He loved eagles and the outdoors. He was a jokester, always had a comeback, and was funny. He would be seen in a T-shirt with a flag shirt (proud of the flag) or a shirt reading “If found return me to the Nearest Pub,” “I can handle any Crisis, I have Children,” or a T-shirt from wherever they visited throughout his life.
Norman and Joyce celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 5, 2022.
Norm’s favorite color was “sky-blue pink.” You can find it at sunset or sunrise.
He was loved by all and had a smile and laugh to remember.
Norm was preceded in death by his son Ronald K. Ross and is survived by his wife Joyce; children Roger and Linda; grandchildren Jamie, Gregory, Elizabeth, and Kristine; great-grandchildren and step grandchildren: Johnathon, Mason, Owen, Juliana, Jailyn, Kai Lina, Brieanne and Brooklynn.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday Oct. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center followed by a full Military Honor graveside at Dallas Cemetery, 2065 SW Fairview Avenue, Dallas. Following the funeral, his celebration of life will be held at Sundial Mobile Home Park Clubhouse at 2410 Lancaster Dr. SE, Salem, OR 97317.
In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated. The family has started a Go Fund Me account https://gofund.me/ae441017 to help cover the costs of his celebration of life and to help those who helped him. All funds collected will be used for his celebration of life and the remainder will be split between Willamette Vital Health Hospice and the Gresham United VFW post 180th. If you prefer to choose where your donation will go, please inform the family, and it will be honored.
The family would like to express their thanks for the tremendous help and care provided by hospice and the ceremony being held by the Gresham VFW post 180th.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family, 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, www.dallastribute.com.
