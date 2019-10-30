Olive Lillis Smith, 95, of Keizer, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the Hawthorne House, a memory care facility in Salem.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1924, on a farm in Ashland, Kentucky, to James and Hattie (Charles) Middleton. She attended a one-room school in Rush, Kentucky, and graduated the eighth grade. Olive married Charles Smith in San Diego, California, in 1960.
She loved sewing, gardening, needle point, working with animals and was considered an excellent cook. Olive also enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to attend school functions with her children and grandchildren. Olive is survived by her five daughters, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great–great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles and daughter Jacqueline.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Keizer Funeral Chapel, Keizer. A private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Keizer Funeral Chapel is caring for the family.
