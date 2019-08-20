June 9, 2016 — July 30, 2019
Olivia Lynn Farrow, 3 years old, born in Salem, Oregon, on June 9, 2016, gained her angel wings on July 30, 2019.
There will be a public memorial service on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Dallas New Life Church of the Nazarene, 341 NE Kings Valley Hwy Dallas, OR. Dress code is colorful attire. Do not wear black unless it is a #TeamOlivia shirt. Potluck to follow service.
Any Columbia Bank will accept any monetary donations to “The Olivia Farrow Medical Fund”. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1258113474244650/ is the link to her Facebook page “Baby Olivia and Her Journey.”
The family would like to thank the community for all of their support.
Olivia was an only child to Mother, Megan Carl, and Father, Todd Farrow. Maternal grandparents Kevin Carl (OK), Crystal Yeager, Shawn Stone, John Cooper Jr., Pastor Kerry and Marcie Lumley (OR), Kirsten, and Chuck Cyr (CA). Paternal grandparents Art and Rhonda Farrow (OR). Maternal great-grandparents Jaime Williams (OK) and Jinett Yeager (OR). Paternal great-grandparents Laudie Privratsky. Numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Olivia’s proceeded in death by Maternal Great-grandfather, Jack Yeager Sr., Paternal Great-grandparents, Warren Estobrook and Dorothy Privratsky.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
