Nov. 11, 1927 – Aug. 12, 2023
Opal “Darlene” (Salts) Sears, 95, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1927, to Rolly and Evelyn Salts in Iowa, but was raised in Nebraska as one of 11 children.
She married Donald LeRoy Sears on Jan. 7, 1947, in Kansas. Soon after getting married, Darlene and Donald made their home in Oregon, Darlene becoming a housewife, mother and grandmother. In their 64 years of marriage, they had nine children, 33 grandchildren, 95 great grandchildren, and 61 great-great grandchildren.
Darlene was a member of the Highway Tabernacle PCG in Dallas, Oregon, where she loved her church family and worshiping the Lord.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Rolly and Evelyn; husband, Donald; sisters, Daisy and Linda; and brothers Bob, Ben, Bill and Mike.
She is survived by her sons Bob Sears (Claudia), Donnie Sears (Tracy), Roger Sears (Julie), Bill Sears (Karen), Richard Sears; daughters Patricia Sanders, Shirley Wilhelm, Carol Lamb (Ralph), Janet Evanovich (Gary); sisters Shirley Cooper of Texas, Janet Whitehead of Minnesota; brothers Rolly Salts (Janette) of Nebraska and Jim Salts (Kathy) of Nebraska.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
