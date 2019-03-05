Orlene Jean Satter, a resident of Dallas, passed away Feb. 22, 2019.
She was born in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Alvena Hinch. The family moved to Coquille, Oregon, in 1949, where she would later graduate from Coquille High School in 1954.
Orlene married Eldon Stephens in 1955, and they had two boys, Richard and Curt. Orlene divorced in 1959.
In 1963, she met Roy Satter. In 1964, they would be married and have three more boys, Jean, Roy, and Ted Satter. The family moved to Pedee, Oregon, in 1964, and would later move to Dallas in 1974, where Orlene resided until her passing.
Orlene is survived by her sons Richard Stephens, Jean and Roy Satter.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
