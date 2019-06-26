Orval Frank Teal, 85, a resident of Dallas, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1934, in Falls City, the son of John and Ethel Teal.
He was the youngest of five siblings, Chester, Kenneth, Carl and Dorothy, all preceded him in death. He lived his entire life in Falls City and Dallas. He spent two years in the Army, from 1956 to 1958, and was discharged as a private first class receiving both the Good Conduct and Expert Rifleman decorations. He was stationed in Ft. Lewis, Washington, with the 22nd infantry and saw Verona, Italy, Vicente, Italy, and Paris, France.
He drove a log truck for Wimer Logging for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, riding motor bikes and traveling the United States. He married Helen Marie Newland on Dec. 29, 1955. They had two wonderful sons Donald and Danny. After Helen’s death in 1994, he married Gwendolyn Davis on July 4, 1995.
He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn; sons Don and Dan; three step-children Malinda, Neal and Suzanne; with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
