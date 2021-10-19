Pally J. Mann, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 6.
Pally was born on Dec. 27, 1960, in La Jolla, California. Pally moved to Springfield, Oregon, the second semester her senior year. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1979. Pally attended college studying reading intervention, secretarial studies and special education.
She moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1994. Pally started her educational career in the Dallas School District in October of 1998. She was hired as an educational assistant at Whitworth Elementary School where she worked until April of 2005 when she became the lead secretary at Oakdale Elementary School. In November of 2008 Pally became the lead secretary at Whitworth Elementary School. In July of 2015 Pally was in charge of district federal programs where she worked until her retirement on June 30, 2021.
Pally loved going to the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs and cats and grandpets. Pally loved being a grandparent to Nathan. Pally loved her work in education, where she made an immeasurable difference in many students in the Dallas School District. Pally was elected to serve on the Dallas School Board in May and was looking forward to continuing to serve the community and schools.
She is survived by her children Stacia (Josh) Wilson, Chris (Lonelle) Mann; and grandsons Nathan Mann, Tyler (Fayme) Mann; parents David and Gaylene Mann.
A Celebration of Pally’s Life will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Heights Elementary Gym. Covid protocols will be practiced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Education Foundation for the Pally Mann SPED Grants in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, offer words of encouragement or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
