Sept. 14, 1946 – March 15, 2022
Pamela “Pam” Hassler, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Tuesday, March 15, in Salem Hospital.
Pam was born on Sept. 14, 1946. Her parents were Ray and Naoma Kliever. She attended schools in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School in 1964.
Pam married Earl “Butch” Hassler Jr. in 1965 at the old Methodist Church in Dallas. Pam worked at Lila’s Place on Main and Academy Street as a waitress. Lila later promoted her to manager. She enjoyed helping her customers. Pam later worked at the Polk County Fairgrounds from 1978 until 1989.
Pam and Butch owned the Polk County Flea Market business for six years and helped it grow through those years. Pam later worked at the Dallas School District and then Falls City School District, cooking breakfast and lunch for the students. She took pride in making sure the students had good meals each day. Pam retired in 2014-2015.
Pam was a 4-H knitting club leader for her daughters and their friends she was also team mom and often transported the girls’ volleyball team at Rickreall Elementary School.
Pam enjoyed bowling at Starlite Lanes in Dallas. She was on a bowling league team and traveled to Reno for several tournaments. Her family meant everything to her. They enjoyed camping and fishing together. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and was known as “Little Grammie.” Pam was a longtime quilter and knitter and made many baby blankets for others.
She is survived by her husband Butch; daughters Kelly (Michael) Davis and Lisa Hassler; brother Terry Kliever; grandchildren Jason (Jessica), Brandon and Alex Davis, great grandchildren, MacKynzie, Kole, Waylon, Jacey, Abigail and Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Katey Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave a condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
