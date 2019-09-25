Patricia Ann Schell passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, in Dallas, at the age of 68, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Colby, Kansas, to Roy Oscar Watson and Marjorie Marie Watson. Moving to Oregon in her younger years to be raised in Oregon City.
Patty graduated from Oregon City High School in 1968. Soon after marrying Richard Neal Sutter in 1971. During their marriage they had two daughters. Leann Marie Calkins born on June 5, 1974, and Jennifer Ann Gordon born Nov. 18, 1976. Patty and Richard were married for 18 years before going their separate ways.
Patty then worked as a custodian at OSU and several other school districts. During this time, she met Sam Schell. They dated for four years before being married on March 14, 1998, to present. They lived a full and loving life in Dallas, where they made many friends and raised several dogs over the years.
One of Patty’s favorite pastimes was that she loved to paint and travel to the beach to collect shells. Her little dog Hammie was with her for many years. Patty had an infectious laugh and was always there for people in need. She will be truly missed.
Services will be held at Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., in Dallas OR 97338, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. with a light snack and beverages after. Please come and celebrate her life and rejoice in her going home. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
