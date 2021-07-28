Patricia (Pat) Longendyke, 90, died July 2, 2021, in Salem, Oregon.
Patricia was born on May of 1931. She resided in N.Y. until 1976 when she, her husband Cliff Longendyke (Cliff preceded her in death in 1980) and three children moved to Oregon. Patricia loved all animals, volunteering for the Red Cross blood drives and attending Life Center Foursquare church in Independence. Patricia loved spending time with her family during holidays, birthdays and family events.
Patricia is survived by her son Mark, daughters Stacy and Melissa. grandchildren Cassie and Matt; great-grandchildren Terran and Sydney, and her brothers Richard, Spencer, David and preceded in death by her brother Robert. Patricia will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Celebration of Life on Aug. 8, 2021, 3 p.m., at Life Center Foursquare Church in Independence, Oregon.
