Patricia “Pat” Garrett was born on May 1, 1940, in Union, Oregon, to Dale and Fay Hagey. She parted this life unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Stayton, Oregon.
She graduated from Union High School and continued on to receive both her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from Oregon State University. She taught sixth and seventh grade in Falls City, and was the beloved coach for many of the girl athletes. After teaching for 15 years, she worked for the Statesman Journal where she would retire after 31 years.
Pat was always an educator and coach at heart. She was kind, hardworking, honest and resilient even in adversity. She was a strong advocate to her students. She had an uncanny ability to connect with them that created a trusting and positive learning environment. Her support and connections with many students continued long after she stopped teaching and coaching.
Pat truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures — reading, bowling, supporting the OSU Beavers, traveling to Disneyland, baking carrot cakes, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Pat was a beautiful and witty soul, and she is already dearly missed by her children, Debbie, Bryan, and S.R., and by her grandchildren, Gabriel and Zoey.
Family and friends are invited to Santiam Golf Club in Stayton from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to reminisce, and of course laugh out loud.
The family gratefully declines flowers — gladly accepted are memorial contributions in Pat’s name to support those students and athletes in Polk County at www.dallascommunityfoundation.com, or to a charity of your choice. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
