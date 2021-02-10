On Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Patricia “Pat” Heide, sister, loving mother of five, proud “gramma,” and great “grammie”, passed away at the age of 84.
Pat was born on June 7, 1936, to Delbert and Illa Price. She spent most of her life in Monmouth, graduating from Central High School in 1954, part of the first class to attend all four years in the new high school building.
On Feb. 14, 1956, Pat married Bud Heide, and they raised five sons, Lance, Jamie, Rory, Tony, and Tracy. As you can imagine, life included many adventures with five boys!
Pat knew a lot about the history of Monmouth and knew most of the people in it as well. She was always telling stories about one thing or another, or one grandkid or another. Pat was also a skilled baker and was well known for her pies. They were the best around, and her sons often left requests for a certain kind. She was a generous lady, both with her gifts and with her time. She loved when friends and family would stop to visit, and they would get her full attention. There was never any doubt that she loved her family and that she was proud of each son, grandchild, and great grandchild. Each one will miss her terribly and are so thankful to have many good memories!
Christmas in the Heide family was Pat’s favorite time! She loved to spoil everyone and most often when everyone arrived on Christmas morning the living room was spilling over with gifts. The house was filled to the brim with family and from the outside looking in might have seemed like chaos, but everyone loved it; kids playing together, people visiting, and everyone eating, a lot! Not only were there mashed potatoes, turkey, coleslaw and various other dinner items, there were her famous PIES and the family’s favorite sugar cookies. One could just look at Pat’s face and know that this was what she loved most, spending time with her family.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her oldest son, Lance.
She is survived by her sister, Debby Case (Larry); her daughter-in-law, Carla; and her children Jeremy (Heidi), Jackie (Wes), Eli (Chelsea), Mariah, and JJ; and her sons, Jamie (Rejeania) and their children, Tracey D. (Matt), Nikki (Devon), and Mitch; Rory (Kim), and their children, Jen (Tyler) and Scott (Jess); Tony (Kathy), and their children, Ashlee, Tony (Sophia), and Travis (Jacy); and Tracy (Suzie), and their children Brenna (Ross) and Bailey (Tim). She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren: Grace, Layla, Aiden, Izzabella, Scarlett, Dillan, Savannah, Dusty, Dakota, Justina, Taylor, Nolan, Piper, Paisley, Sloan, and Cade.
Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date so more people can participate.
