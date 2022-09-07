Jan. 9, 1926 – June 5, 2022
Reverend Paul Vernon LaRue died on June 5, 2022, due to complications following surgery.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, on Jan. 9, 1926, to Roy Duvall LaRue and Daisy M. Roberts, and grew up with his four siblings on the family farm west of Heyburn, Idaho.
Paul was in the US Navy and studied Mechanical Engineering, but the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945 and the insight that the world needed reconciliation between nations and peoples set him on a different path. In 1952 he earned a Master of Divinity from Boston School of Theology. Paul served as pastor of the Methodist Church (later United Methodist Church) in southern Idaho from 1953-1969, and later in Portland, Pendleton, Dallas, and Falls City, and part-time at Western Oregon State College. In retirement Paul worked with Habitat for Humanity for 12 years, first as a paid director in Portland, then as a volunteer in Polk County.
Paul married his first wife Marilyn Ruth Milne in 1951, raising three children during their 24 years of marriage. In 1982 Paul married Ruth Vognild. They lived in the Dallas area until moving in 1996 to Capital Manor in Salem, where they led active lives, involved in church and community.
Paul was passionate about peace and justice, and was a member of the Methodist Federation for Social Action and the Fellowship of Reconciliation. He loved music and writing. At Capital Manor he sang with the Choraleers and participated in ”Writing Your Life Story” classes. He enjoyed being a part of the Capital Manor community and knew everyone, from residents to staff.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Ruth; his parents; his brothers Warren and Robert; his sister Phyllis Barker; and Ruth’s daughter Kristi Voth.
He is survived by his brother Lawrence LaRue (Peggy); children Mary LaRue (Gail Garin), Martha Stallmann (Matt) and Arthur LaRue (Wyndeth Davis); grandchildren Tim Stallmann (Zach Aliotta) and Anna Matthiadis (Constantine); Ruth’s sons Erik Vognild and Rolf Vognild (Linda); Ruth’s grandchildren Drew Voth (Cynthia) and Jett Vognild (Chauntel); and Ruth’s great-grandchildren Griffin and Vivian Voth; and his nieces and nephews.
In Paul’s own words, his life concerns were serving a God greater than doctrine or denomination, loving a dear family and fellowship with others, witnessing for peace and justice in a troubled world, and singing the music that celebrates all these joys. He looked forward to seeing God face to face, to learning truths beyond human understanding, and to singing the music of the spheres.
A celebration of life for Paul will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Capital Manor, 1955 Salem Dallas Highway NW, Salem.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
For donations in Paul’s memory the family suggests Marion Polk Food Share marionpolkfoodshare.org/ways-to-give/give-now-2 or Methodist Federation for Social Action mfsaweb.org/donate.
