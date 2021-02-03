Paul William Villwock was born to Ernest William and Ruth Jeanette Villwock in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 28, 1949. Paul went home to Jesus on Jan. 25, 2021.
Paul graduated from Dallas High School in 1967 where he was active in 4H, FFA, and played basketball. He continued his basketball career at Judson Baptist College, graduating in 1971.
He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Oregon National Guard. Paul was self-employed as a farmer and builder, making many friends along the way.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and attending youth sporting events.
Family meant a lot to Paul, and he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He was a hard working man, quick to use his skills to help others.
He worshiped his Lord and Savior at Salt Creek Baptist Church where he served as an usher, assisted with maintenance and building projects, and was active in children’s ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Jean Villwock; their son Mark (Heather) Villwock, daughter Kim (Jody) Bringhurst, three grandchildren; two sisters Jeannette (Nate) Gardner and Judi (Jim) Peters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A worship celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Salt Creek Baptist Church in Dallas. Those attending are asked to social distance and wear a mask. The service will be streamed online at www.saltcreekchurch.org, and on the Salt Creek Baptist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salt Creek Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or Camp Tapawingo. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.