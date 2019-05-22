Paula Rae Riha, 67, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019, surrounded by her kids and grandkids in her home in Independence. Born to Earl and Bernice (Trosper) Riha in Salem, Aug. 2, 1951, she was the second of three daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Bernice, and her sister Patsy Riha.
Paula is survived her daughter Tamra Rober; son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Jennifer Rober, and adopted daughter and son-in-law Kim and Doug Eddy; and eight grandkids, Zackary, Chayann, Hunter, Olivia, Julie, Anndrea, Matthew, Frances.
Paula enjoyed the outdoors whether it was working in her yard, fishing, watching sports, or just going for walks. She loved helping people any chance she got. She would do anything she could even if she was going through her own turmoil.
Paula’s greatest assets were her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to her; “the more the merrier” was one of her favorite sayings! She was a mom/grandma to everyone she met. She loved to laugh and make people laugh. She was full of life and always the life of the party!
Funeral services will be held Friday May 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Farnstrom’s Funeral Home. Celebration of life to follow at the Independence Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Paula’s honor.
Relay was very special and dear to Paula!
(1) entry
My heart goes out to Tamara and family . I knew Paula most of my life and she was the most pleasant women I know. She treated everyone as her own child and gave amazing advice. I know she is still watching over us
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.