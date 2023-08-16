Jan. 28, 1949 – Aug. 7, 2023
Penelope Repko died Aug. 7, 2023, at home.
She was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Warren, Pennsylvania, to Arnold and Jean (McKown) Jeschke.
On Feb. 16, 1979, she married Thomas Repko.
A graduate of Oregon State University, Penelope worked for the Oregon University System until her retirement in 2009.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tom; daughter Elizabeth Gienger (Ian), grandson Andrew Gienger; and brother David Jeschke.
A private service will be held. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.