Penny, 76, a resident of Golden Valley, Arizona, for the last two years, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Phyllis Mcleod on July 28, 1943.
Surviving relatives are Richard Lewis Trube II, Christine (Glenn) Jean Busyhead and Elizabeth “Sheryl” (Eric) Agee; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Penny enjoyed camping, traveling, playing board games, making jewelery and crocheting. She gifted most of her creations to family and friends.
Most recently she crocheted blankets and donated them to children with cancer.
She had a close group of friends that she played dice with.
There will be a memorial service at 11 am on Sept. 28, 2019. Grace Baptist Church, 1855 E. Ellendale Ave, Dallas, Or 97338.
