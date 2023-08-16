Phyllis Catherine Abarr Wood

May 15, 1927 – Aug. 11, 2023
Phyllis Catherine Abarr was born May 15, 1927, near Clearfield, Iowa, and passed away Aug. 8, 2023.
She was the oldest of eight children born to Ardath Abarr and Marietta Bruner Abarr.
After graduating from high school, Phyllis taught in rural schools where she had to haul wood for the woodstove and water from the well.
In 1947 she married Paul Douglas Wood. In 1955, with their two young sons, they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where she earned her master’s degree in early childhood education with a later counseling certification.
She taught at Lyle Elementary in Dallas, where students and staff were her passion for 28 years.
Phyllis was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Inland Empire Reading Association and the honorary teacher’s society, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Upon retirement, Paul and Pyllis traveled extensively in their RV. Salem, Oregon, was their summer home and Yuma, Arizona, was their winter residence for 34 years.
In Arizona, she and her husband volunteered at the Yuma Community Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity.
They also assisted in building homes in Rocky Point, Mexico, with members of the Trinity Methodist Church.
Phyllis’ two main passions were her family and sports. Her grand and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a Portland Trailblazer season ticketholder and loved college and pro football, especially the Seattle Seahawks.
After her husband’s death, Phyllis moved to Grinnell, Iowa, where she became a companion of Dewayne Hentzel, a long-time family friend, who had also recently lost his spouse. They were a great source of comfort to one another.
After Dewayne’s death, Phyllis returned to Salem, and finally to Port Angeles, Washington, to be near her sons.
Phyllis will be remembered for her warmth and kindness, her compassion, forgiveness, and extreme generosity. She was a peacemaker whose family meant everything to her.
Phyllis should also be remembered for her resolve and resilience, her resourcefulness, fortitude, and quiet courage in the face of adversity. These qualities were the glue that held her family together, first as a child of the Depression and throughout the rest of her life.
Phyllis is survived by sons Dan (Pam) and Randy Wood, both of Port Angeles, Washington; grandsons Rob (Kellie) Wood, Joe (Jo)Wood, Justin (Nicole) Wood, Mat Mendoca (Emily Ward), Griffin Wood and granddaughter Kestrel (Jason) Hutchinson. Her great-grandchildren are Aeksa (Sam), Aric (Ali), Aylah, Gabby, Sutton, Beckett, and Ava Grace.
Surviving siblings are Larry (Marilyn) Abarr and Carol Lee Fisher.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul of nearly 65 years; brothers Richard, Robert, Jerry and Cecil Abarr; and sister Joan Freemeyer.
Contributions in remembrance may be made to the Salvation Army or to the United Methodist Church, c/o Bollman’s Tribute Center 287 Washington St., Dallas, OR 97338. Services are pending.
