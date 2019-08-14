Phyllis Javene Dick passed away July 30, 2019. She was 96 years old.
She was born July 19, 1923, to Charley and Ethel (Tiff) McCarty in Haddam, Kansas, and was the youngest of five children.
In 1941, Phyllis graduated from Belleville High School in Belleville, Kansas. After high school, she attended Friends Bible College Training School (now Barclay College) in Haviland, Kansas. She majored in music and Christian Life Leadership Skills. She was also a member of the Acapella Choir Ensemble. She graduated in 1943.
Nov. 11, 1945, Phyllis married Arthur Ray Dick, who was from Henderson, Nebraska. Art was a truck driver, and to make ends meet, some of these jobs took them as far away as New Jersey, New York, Nebraska, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Nampa, Idaho, before moving to Dallas in 1953, when Dallas became their permanent home.
Phyllis enjoyed doing family genealogy, jigsaw puzzles, making quilts, and playing the piano and organ at the Grace Mennonite Church.
She is survived by Steven Dick (son) and Renee, of Salem; Jameson “Jamie” Witham (grandson), of Salem; Marcia Norton (niece), of Hillsboro; Doug Dick (nephew), of Wildomar, California; Duane Dick (nephew), of Colorado Springs; five great-nephews; two great-nieces; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Ethel McCarty; Art Dick (husband); sisters Wanda (McCarty) Hadelman, Eunice (McCarty) Brunker, Audrey (McCarty) Scott; and her brother Jack McCarty.
Celebration of life will be held at the Dallas Retirement Village Assisted Living Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., 337 NW Jasper St., Dallas OR.
There will be no graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Dallas Retirement Village Foundation in remembrance of Phyllis Dick.
