Dec. 30, 1926 – Nov. 11, 2022
Phyllis June Ashley was born in Plymouth, Indiana, to Raymond and Edna Fanning on Dec. 30, 1926. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 95 with her daughter, Susan, at her side and under the loving care of the Dallas Retirement Village.
Her family moved to San Diego County, California, in 1941 where she resided until 2007 when she moved to Dallas, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Keith Day and Robert Ashley; and a sister Anna Mae Oden.
She is survived by her son Stephen (Margie) Day; daughter Susan (Ralph) Dirks; granddaughter Emily (Jon) Such; and great-grandchildren Caleb and Ellie. Also surviving are her brother Ted (Genesy) Fanning and sister Sue Carol Russell.
Phyllis loved the Lord whom she accepted as her personal savior at an early age. She loved life, was always smiling, and all who knew her said she was a joy. She was a part of the Dallas Retirement Village family and her family appreciates the loving care given to her since she moved there in 2007.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
