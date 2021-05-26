Phyllis Gjersvold, 87, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her children on Sunday, May 16, 2021, after a long illness. Phyllis was born in Grafton, North Dakota, on Sept. 22, 1933, to Bert and Eva Brateng.The seventh of nine children, she graduated from Grafton High School in 1951 and moved to Salem, Oregon. She worked for the Statesman Journal in the advertising sales department and lived in the boarding house ran by Kari Bjornerud at 840 Union Street.
Phyllis married U.S. Air Force Lt. Walter R. Gjersvold on Sept. 24, 1955, at the First Congregational Church in Salem in a ceremony officiated by Rev. John. L. Cauble.
Walter and Phyllis travelled the world for the next 20 years, during his Air Force career, while raising three children. Phyllis was active in the Officers Wives Club, where she built lifelong friendships and served the communities where Walter was stationed. She was especially proud to receive the meritorious award of Outstanding Accomplishment for her work with the EOA Kindergarden in Jacksonville, Arkansas, as well as the Outstanding Wife and Mother award presented to her by the 834th Air Division for holding the family together while Walter served in the Vietnam War from July 6, 1969, to July 6, 1970. The family moved to Dallas in 1972 when Walter retired from the Air Force.
Phyllis was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas. She had a passion for antiques, having started her vast collection while stationed in France and England. She also enjoyed baking Norwegian specialties including lefse, crocheting and knitting, and bowling. Phyllis loved to entertain whether throwing parties for friends or hosting family holiday and birthday gatherings. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Washington, D.C., to spend time with her grandchildren. Phyllis was known for her humor and wit and was loved by all who met her.
Survivors include her three children: Darby (Monte) Gingery of Potomac, Md., Kyle (Kristi) Gjersvold of Washington, D.C., and Kari (Mike) McCaw of Dallas. She also was a beloved grandmother, leaving behind six grandchildren: Gunnar, Grayson and Greer Gingery; Rowan and Kieran Gjersvold; and Mia McCaw. She also is survived by her brother Darryl Brateng of Vacaville, California; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter; parents Eva and Bert Brateng; and siblings Howard Brateng, Bernice French, Dolores Johnson, Marion Ravers, Bea Johnson, Joel Brateng and Avis O’Leary.
Phyllis will be buried at Willamette National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, a memorial service will be held on Aug. 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas for both Phyllis and Walter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the BrightFocus Foundation. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.