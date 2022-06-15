July 14, 1934 – May 11, 2022
Rachael a lifelong resident of Falls City, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on May 11 at her home in Falls City. She was born on July 14, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Oregon in 1971 with her daughter Kristal Syverson-Burks. She had many wonderful careers in her life such as electronic quality control manager, local bartender, bookkeeper and volunteered with the Polk County mounted posse. Rachael had a love for horses and spent most of her life in the saddle, she loved to sing, play her accordion and sew. She is survived by her daughter Kristal Syverson-Burks; granddaughter Miranda Burks; great-granddaughter Alamea Sandoval; sister Martie Nelson; niece’s Janna Nelson, Mindy Nelson-Diraison and Nephew Walter Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held at the Falls City Boonedocks on June 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come enjoy some food, drinks and beautiful memories.
