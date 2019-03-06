Ralph Leslie Grippin, 77, a resident of Falls City, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Salem. He was born on July 5, 1941, in Guymon, Oklahoma, the son of Leslie Warren and Annie Elizabeth Williams Grippins.
At the early age of 2 weeks old, Ralph started traveling, making his way to Oregon with his mother to meet up with his father already working in Oregon. He graduated from Falls City High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon College of Education (O.C.E.), now Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
For several months, he taught in Astoria, and then for a number of years at South Salem High. He continued his education in Chicago, where he received his master’s degree and became a Cubs fan. He taught at an all-girls college in Des Moines and studied more in Reno, Nevada, working on a doctorate degree. He continued teaching in Omaha, Nebraska, at a college he called “The Fort,” Metro Community College, instructing in sociology and psychology. He retired in approximately 2007.
He loved to travel, particularly to Alaska and Branson. He was a sports enthusiast enjoying basketball, baseball and football. He was a member of the Methodist Church for many years, The Gideons, The American Society for Teaching Sociology, listed in Who’s Who of College Educators, and a former member of the Lions Club.
He is survived by his sister Lois Grippin and a brother Glen (Sherry) Grippin; along with many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Wayne (Terrie) Grippin and a sister Ella Jean Grippin.
A funeral was held in the Falls City United Methodist Church followed by burial in the Falls City Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory please go to www.dallastribute.com.
