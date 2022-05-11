Ralph Willis Thompson

Aug. 24, 1924 – March 26, 2022
Ralph Thompson was born in Harvard, Idaho. After graduating from high school in Potlach, Idaho, he entered the Marine Corps in 1943. Ralph spent two years on the USS California and was honorably discharged in 1945.
Ralph moved to Valsetz, Oregon, in 1946 where he lived and worked many years until retiring in 1984. While in Valsetz, he served as union president for seven years and as a Cub Scout master from 1955-1960. Ralph was a 60-year member of the VFW, a 50 plus year member of th- Eastern Star and a 58- plus year Master Mason.
On July 17, 1989, Ralph married his wife of 32 years, Norma. He is survived by Norma, and her children; Connie, Scott, Tonja and Tamara; as well as his daughter Kathy Thompson of Keizer, Oregon; and two stepchildren from a previous marriage, Faye and Patricia.
He was preceded in death by his son Bob Thompson and stepson Jim Pitman/Hagan.
Ralph left us to be with Jesus March 26, 2022, at 6:17 pm. Some of his last words were, “I have never hated anyone in my life, I have always loved everyone.” He left this world with love in his heart and was a very well-respected man and loved by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scottish Rite Center at 4090 Commercial St SE in Salem on May 21 at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.