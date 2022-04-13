Aug. 15, 1928 – March 20, 2022
Ramona Joy Russell, 93, was born Aug.15, 1928, in Shaniko, Wasco County, Oregon, and passed away on the first day of spring, March 20, 2022.
She married Mancil Ivan Russell on Feb. 14, 1948, in her parent’s apartment above the current Umpqua bank. They met and spent most of their married life in Independence.
Ramona was born to Edwin Gene McKinley and Ruby Emma (Goff) (McKinley) Kirkbride born during the Depression era, and learned the need for hard work early in life. During her young years the family traveled between Central Oregon and the Willamette valley working the fields. Bend and Independence were the primary cities they returned too. She worked in the fields picking a variety of crops, but talked most about stringing and picking Hops. Ramona’s father would get them up early and to start picking by the car headlights. During her late teens, Ramona worked at Taylors Drug and the Independence J.C. Penney Store.
Ramona graduated from Independence High School and attended the now Western Oregon University.
Ramona was a busy housewife managing their home for Mancil and their three children. She volunteered for the election board, was active in the American Legion Post #33 Auxiliary, and spent some time reading at the elementary school. She enjoyed gardening and commercial salmon fishing with Mancil out of Newport, Oregon. Ramona also enjoyed singing, reading and writing poetry and loved to show off her tap dancing skills to the grandkids. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, basketball, baseball and liked watching NFL football.
Ramona leaves her sons Mancil E. (Jennifer) and Steven J. (Martha) Russell of Independence; and daughter Diana J. Mitzel (David) of Hawaii; grandchildren Clint Russell, Myra Russell, Kimberly Russell, Michelle Russell, Heather (Phil) Irwin, Kyle (Rachel) Pairan, Scott (Kelly) Mitzel and Tammy (Corbin) Voigt; 11 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mancil; her parents; and her only sibling, an older brother Gene Edwin McKinley.
The family wants to thank the staff at Heron Pointe (Monmouth) for their care and comfort to Ramona. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Farnstrom Mortuary.
