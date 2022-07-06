March 7, 1966 – June 23, 2022
Randall Carl Wright was born in the Dallas Hospital in Dallas, Oregon, March 7, 1966, and passed away on his farm in Dallas, June 23, 2022.
Born, March 7, 1966, to Carl Moses Wright and Charlotte Jean Wright, Randy joined his older sisters (Wendy Renee and Amy) to make the family complete. He attended grade school in Dallas and graduated Salem Academy High School in 1984.
Following graduation Randy joined the US Navy and started a career as a yeoman. He served two tours and loved to tell the story of being aboard the USS Enterprise as it went through the Suez Canal. It was the first nuclear powered vessel to make this passage.
Additionally, Randy was proud of the fact that he was aboard the USS Enterprise when they filmed the original “Top Gun” movie. Randy served during the Gulf War and was honorably discharged in 1992. Upon entering civilian life, he started a career in the industry he loved: automobiles.
In 1987, Randy married Heather Christina Harouff and together started a family in Poulsbo, WA. In 1995 they moved back to Dallas, Oregon, and purchased the farm to raise their five children.
In 2001, Randy changed careers again and became a correctional officer, serving in Sheridan until he retired in 2021, hoping to spend more time fixing up cars. His life was cut short and he joined his mother and father in eternity leaving behind his sisters Amy (Randy) Davis and Renee (Dave) Soasey; his children Corey (Kirsty) Wright, Carmel Wright, Emily (Thomas) Fleming, Naomi Pierce, and Gabriel Wright; his grandchildren Jamie, Lawrence, Liam, and Luella.
Randy will be remembered for his laugh, his love of fast and exotic cars, and his ability to tell a good story. There will be a viewing, July 11, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
